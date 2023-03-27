Metro earns over Rs 10 cr through scrap sale in 2022-23

kolkata Metro Railway earned Rs 10.12 crore through scrap sale during the financial year 2022-2023 against its target of Rs 10 crore.



Metro had earned Rs 8.30 crore during 2021-2022 from scrap sales. Compared with last year’s earnings, it has increased by 21.93 per cent.

In this process, Metro Railway had completed the disposal of all old and unserviceable items, various condemned transformers and electrical panels, engineering scrap items and various other non-ferrous scrap items.

Efforts were also made to dispose of and scrap materials through e-auction. According to officials, this resulted in transparency, probity and clarity over the whole process.