Metro denies allegations of RPF personnel ‘harassing’ trans woman

Kolkata: Denying all allegations against the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of physically harassing a transgender woman, Kolkata Metro Railway authority claimed that the group of trans women disrupted the peace by shouting ‘we want justice’ slogans while entering the Rabindra Sadan Metro Station premises.



The Metro Railway statement reads: “None of these protestors were stopped or touched by any RPF personnel as has been alleged. CCTV footage of the station has also revealed this.”

Additionally, Metro RPF lodged an FIR at Bhawanipore Police Station on the day of the incident against the trans women for obstructing and assaulting public servants from discharging their lawful duties and violating law and order in the station area. Metro authorities claim that the group appeared determined to cause disruption in the Metro premises.

The incident occurred on the evening of August 15 (Thursday) at Rabindra Sadan Metro Station. A group of trans women were allegedly stopped by RPF personnels from entering the platform. One RPF personnel allegedly touched a trans woman inappropriately and made some derogatory comments. In protest, the victim and their friends blocked the entry-exit (northside AFC-PC) gates for some time. They also lodged an FIR at Bhawanipur Police Station.

About 10-15 passengers suddenly started shouting slogans demanding justice after entering the Metro station, violating law and order. Despite the efforts of on-duty lady RPF constable and other RPF personnel trying to calm them down, they did not stop and started arguments with RPF personnels, claimed Metro Railway. Metro also brought allegations against those transwomen of damaging one of AFC-PC gates.

The trans women group had written an apology letter, which has the stamp of ‘Kolkata Metro’ though the Metro claimed that the RPF personnel begged pardon only to solve the problem. Transgender activist and former member of West Bengal Transgender Development Board, Ranjita Sinha said: “Are we more powerful than RPF that they gave us a written apology just because we asked? They knew they were guilty. Now the police, administration are trying to protect the culprits.” Sinha also criticised the role of police administration for not arresting the accused even after getting the FIR against them first. “In states where women do not get justice, our legal expectations are very low. We were the first petitioner. Later, they lodged a counter FIR against us to protect themselves. We will fight against it. Besides going to the court, we will also start a protest movement,” added Sinha.