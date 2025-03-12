MillenniumPost
Metro: Delayed starts & fewer trains on March 14

BY Team MP12 March 2025 12:06 AM IST

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway has announced changes to its services on Friday, March 14, for the ‘Dolyatra’ celebrations.

The adjustments will include delayed starts and a reduction in the number of services across various routes.

On the Blue Line (Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash corridor), Metro services will begin at 2:30 pm instead of the usual early morning schedule.

A total of 60 services will be operated, with 30 trains in each direction, down from the usual 262 services. The first services will depart at 2:30 pm from all the originating stations, while the last services will remain unchanged.

Similarly, on the Green Line’s Esplanade to Howrah Maidan stretch, services will start at 3 pm. Only 42 services will be available, with trains running at 15-minute intervals, as opposed to the usual 130 services. The Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V stretch of the Green Line will also see a delayed start, with operations beginning at 3 pm and 22 services running at 30-minute intervals instead of the usual 106 services. The first services on these routes will begin at 3 pm, and the last trains will depart by 8 pm from all originating stations.

Notably, there will be no services on the Purple Line (Joka to Majherhat) and the Orange Line (Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay) throughout the day.

