Metro: Construction work of pier no. 318, except the cap completed

Kolkata: The construction work of Pier number 318, except the Pier Cap, at one of the busiest crossings of Kolkata Chingrighata Crossing was completed before the target date, the Metro authorities informed.



The pier is being constructed for Kavi Subhash to Airport via Rajarhat.

A traffic block, with the help of Kolkata Police was taken from May 17 for completion of this construction on EM Bypass. Before taking the traffic block, rigorous trial runs of traffic regulations at this crossing were conducted by the Traffic Police.

After the traffic block was granted, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), which is the executing agency of the project, started the construction work. For which barricade boards were erected to cordon off the area. From May 18 to May 29, construction work of 12 piles was completed and on June 14 pile cap casting work was completed.

Thereafter, road restoration work was started from June 18 and sand-filling work was done from June 19 to June 22.

The Garia-bound road, which has a width of 3.5 metre, was restored on July 4 and on the same day a road blockade was shifted three metres inside to allow free movement of vehicles. The Airport-bound road was also restored and at present RVNL has taken a blockade over a 10-metre-wide stretch at the site to complete the rest of the work including the construction of this pier cap.

According to Metro authorities, considering the present pace the executing agency is hopeful that the remaining work at this site will soon be over. P Uday Kumar Reddy, General Manager of Metro Railway expressed his happiness seeing the progress of construction work of Pier number 318 at Chingrighata Crossing.

He has instructed RVNL officials to complete all pending works at this site so that the people of Kolkata and adjoining areas face the least inconvenience for this ongoing Metro work.