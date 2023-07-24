Metro: Construction of Noapara-Barasat project picks up pace

Kolkata: The Noapara-Barasat via Bimanbandar Metro project phase-II which includes work beyond Bimanbandar station yard upto New Barrackpore, has been going on round the clock, Metro authorities stated.



On July 19, the work of pile casting at the congested Bankra More near NH-12 was done successfully. For casting this pile, a 55-metre-deep boring was first done with the help of a 35-metre-high hydraulic rig.

Thereafter, a 2.21 MT reinforcement cage was lowered and a 44-cubic-metre concrete was cast to construct this 1.2 metre diameter and 55 metre deep pile with the help of a 35-metre-high crane. This work started at 10 am on July 18 and was completed at 10 am on July 19.

The authorities have cited that there were some issues, including delay in handover of Airports Authority of India land inside the operational area, height restrictions in the air funnel zone, shifting of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited’s 33 KVA cables and diversion of traffic on National Highway-12 at multiple stretches, among others, which were hampering the progress of this project.

The construction of this pile was very challenging at the very busy Bankra More, according to authorities. During the entire construction work, traffic marshals were deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow on the busy NH-12.

Construction works of different Metro projects in the city have been going on in full swing. P Uday Kumar Reddy, general manager of Metro Railway has been monitoring the progress of works of different Metro projects and visited the project sites for their speedy completion.

Recently, a trial run was conducted from July 16 to July 18 between 11 pm to 5 am for the construction work proposed by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) at Kaikhali, between Haldiram crossing and Airport Hotel Crossing. The notification was issued by the Bidhannagar Police.