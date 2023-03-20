Metro completes constructing twin tunnels

Kolkata: The Metro construction work of twin tunnels underneath the Christian Burial Ground near Bimanbandar Metro station was successfully completed. According to a Metro official, it was considered a difficult task for them but was completed with co-operation of the Christian Burial Ground.

Moreover, the construction work of the underground Metro tunnels under the VIP Road and Airport Entry Road was also successfully completed. With the cooperation of the India Post department, the work of the approach tunnel adjacent to the Automated Main Processing Centre was also

completed.

Metro official stated that the restoration of pathway and fencing at Airport Gate number 1 to Departure Terminal flyover, Meteorological building and Bimanbandar yard was completed for the seamless movement of passengers.