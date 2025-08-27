Metro commuters to get 5% discount on App-based ticketing

Kolkata: Passengers purchasing tickets through the Aamar Kolkata Metro app (earlier Metro Ride Kolkata) will now receive a 5 per cent discount on every ticket across the entire Kolkata Metro network.

The facility of booking mobile QR code tickets, earlier available only for the Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V), Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash) and Orange Line (Kavi Subhash–Beleghata) without discount, has, from Tuesday, been extended to the Purple Line (Joka–Majherhat) and the Yellow Line (Noapara–Jai

Hind Bimanbandar).

Metro Railway officials said 23,482 passengers booked tickets through the App on Monday, nearly double the 11,787 recorded the previous Monday. The increase coincided with the start of revenue services on the Yellow Line and the extended Orange Line.

Until now, only smart card users received a 5 per cent top-up benefit on recharges, while app and counter ticket buyers paid the full fare. With the new provision, app-based QR tickets will be cheaper than paper tickets purchased at counters.

For example, the fare between Howrah Station and Jai Hind Bimanbandar is Rs 50, while the same journey costs Rs 47.50 through the App. The maximum fare of Rs 70, charged between Jai Hind Bimanbandar and Salt Lake Sector V, will come down to Rs 66.50. Even the lowest fare of Rs 5 will be reduced to Rs 4.75 through the App.

The discount applies to every ticket purchased. Metro authorities said passengers can save both time and money by booking tickets through the app before reaching stations, helping them avoid queues during peak hours, particularly in view of rising passenger numbers following the opening of new corridors. Paper QR tickets will, however, continue to remain available at counters.