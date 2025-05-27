MillenniumPost
Metro commuters set to face Rs 250 fine for crossing yellow line from June 1

BY MPost27 May 2025 12:27 AM IST

Kolkata: Starting June 1, Kolkata Metro commuters will face a fine of Rs. 250 for stepping beyond the yellow safety line on platforms before the arrival of a train, Metro Railway authorities announced on Monday.

Despite repeated announcements over the public address system, officials said a section of passengers continues to cross the yellow line at the edge of the platform unnecessarily, even when no train is at the station. Metro authorities have termed the act a “nuisance activity” and announced a special enforcement drive to curb the practice. “To curb this tendency, Metro Railway authorities have decided to launch a special drive from June 1. Crossing the yellow line unnecessarily will attract a penalty of Rs. 250,” a Metro spokesperson said.

Metro authorities said various measures are regularly undertaken to ensure passenger safety and security. Metro staff, stationed at Central Control and across platforms, monitor passenger movement through a comprehensive CCTV surveillance system. However, repeated appeals to commuters to stay behind the yellow line have largely been ignored, prompting a stricter enforcement drive.

To raise awareness, Metro has already begun issuing announcements, displaying posters at stations, and counselling commuters to refrain from stepping beyond the yellow line.

