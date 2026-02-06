Metro commissions platform screen door model room

Kolkata: Metro Railway, Kolkata, commissioned, on Thursday, a platform screen door (PSD) model room at the Central Park depot campus to train the frontline and maintenance staff of the Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V).

The facility was inaugurated by Subhransu Sekhar Mishra, the Metro Railway general manager, in the presence of principal heads of departments.

According to Metro Railway, the model room has been set up to provide hands-on training through exhibits and a physical simulation of the system. The training is aimed at improving preventive and on-demand maintenance practices.