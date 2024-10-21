MillenniumPost
Metro celebrates 40th anniv with walkathon, joy ride

20 Oct 2024
Kolkata: To commemorate its 40th anniversary, the Kolkata Metro Railway organised a week-long celebration that kicked off on Friday.

As part of the celebrations, a walkathon was organised on Saturday from Park Street to Esplanade, featuring stilt walkers (Artistes with Ranapa), Dhakis (Traditional Drummers) and two tableaux, one a replica of old non-ac rake and another showcasing the Metro’s history and Kolkata’s rich heritage. The walkathon, flagged off by General Manager of Metro Railway P Uday Kumar Reddy, concluded at New Esplanade Station.

The route was decorated with gates, banners and hoardings depicting the evolution and progress of the Metro.

Following the walkathon, a joy ride under the Hooghly River from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan and back was arranged for 30 orphans from Suryanagar Anandaman Ashram of Kakdwip, South 24-Parganas and a sit-and-draw competition was held at New Esplanade Metro Station, in which school children and orphans participated.

The celebration was attended by P Sreelatha, President of the Metro Railway Women Welfare Organization (MRWWO), senior Metro Railway officials, RPF personnel, Scouts and Guides from Eastern Railway, and Metro staff.

