Metro carries 46.56L passengers from Panchami to Dashami

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway recorded its highest-ever festive ridership this Durga Puja, carrying 46.56 lakh passengers between Panchami (September 27) and Dashami (October 2). This surge contributed to a record-breaking total of 2.25 crore commuters in September, marking the highest monthly ridership in the network’s history.

In 2024, 41.15 lakh passengers travelled during the six festive days, while the previous record was 45.61 lakh in 2019. Both figures were surpassed this year. The record peak came on Panchami, when 9.82 lakh passengers travelled in a single day, the highest daily footfall ever registered by the Metro. Ridership remained high across the Puja: 8.33 lakh on Sasthi (September 28), 9.04 lakh on Saptami (September 29), 8.28 lakh on Ashtami (September 30), 8.16 lakh on Navami (October 1), and about 2.93 lakh on Dashami (October 2). The Blue Line (Dakshineshwar–Shahid Khudiram) carried the majority of passengers. Between Panchami and Navami alone, it handled about 33.58 lakh of the 43.6 lakh commuters recorded in that five-day period, while the Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V) accounted for more than 9 lakh.

Digital ticketing saw a sharp rise, with over 5.01 lakh tickets booked through the Aamar Kolkata Metro app between Panchami and Dashami. Under the special scheme, 18,498 new Smart Cards were issued at a reduced price of Rs 100 and more than 1.59 lakh Smart Cards were revalidated for 10 years. In addition, 646 Tourist Smart Cards were sold. Officials said wider use of Smart Cards, mobile tickets and Ticket Vending Machines helped to reduce queues at booking counters.

With the festivities over, Metro services returned to their regular schedule on Ekadashi (October 3). On that day, 236 services were operated on the Blue Line, down from the usual 272, anticipating lower post-Puja ridership. Normal operations also resumed on the Green, Yellow (Noapara–Jai Hind Airport), Purple (Joka–Majerhat) and Orange (Kavi Subhash–Beleghata) lines.

Metro authorities thanked commuters for their support and urged passengers to continue using the Aamar Kolkata Metro App and Smart Cards to save time and ease crowding at stations.