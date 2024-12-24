Metro announces late night services on Christmas

Kolkata: To accommodate the festive crowds visiting Park Street and surrounding areas on Christmas, the Kolkata Metro Railway has announced plans to operate services late into the night on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhas) on December 25.

The last Metro service on the Blue Line will depart from Kavi Subhas at 11 pm, a delay from the usual 9:40 pm, while the final train for Kavi Subhas will leave Dakshineswar at 10:53 pm, instead of the usual 9:33 pm. The last service timing from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar will also be extended, with the train departing at 10:49 pm, instead of 9:30 pm.

On Christmas a total of 224 Metro services will operate on the Blue Line, starting from 6:50 am. There will be no change to the first service timings.

From 3 pm to 8 pm, trains will run at an interval of 7 minutes to accommodate the increased demand. However, the special night service at 10:40 pm on the Blue Line will not be available on Christmas. Meanwhile, services on the Green Line’s Salt Lake Sector-Sealdah stretch will be reduced due to the holiday.

Instead of the usual 106 daily services, only 90 trains will operate on this stretch from 6:55 am to 9:40 pm, with services running at 20-minute intervals. There will be no changes to the first and last service timings on this stretch.On Christmas, normal Metro services will continue on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line, as well as the Joka-Majherhat (Purple Line) and Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Orange Line) corridors.