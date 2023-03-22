Metro: About 2,509 new Student Smart Cards issued

KOLKATA: Around 3,709 Student Smart Cards have been recharged and 2,509 new Student Smart Cards have been issued by the Metro Railway under its student concession system from April 2022 to February 2023.



The Metro Railway has been giving concessions to the students of recognised schools, which are affiliated with West Bengal Board, CBSE and ICSE, as well as ITI students.

Concessions were given to students till class XII. The student smart cards are given in two categories–one is for 40 rides and another is for 80 rides.

According to officials, students of 120 schools in and around Kolkata have been getting these concessions regularly.

Moreover, if any school or institution is willing to avail of this concession it is required to first apply to the Metro Railway Authority for enrolment.

Once they are enrolled, they are given concession books to distribute the concession forms to their registered students, who need to show these forms which need to be signed and verified by the school authorities to the station master. It is only after this that the smart cards are issued and recharged.

For 20 kilometres and 40 rides, the actual cost is Rs 1000 but for students under this concession, it is Rs 400.

While for the same distance for 80 rides, the actual cost is Rs 2000 but after concession, it costs Rs 800. Similarly, each of these sections is carefully sectioned into six zones which mention the kilometres and the cost associated with it.