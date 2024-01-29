Metiabruz: 3 held for murder of teenage boy

Kolkata: Tension flared up at Pilkhana Road in Metiabruz on Saturday evening as locals protested the alleged murder of a teenage boy, who used to work at a factory in the area. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident till now.



Police have arrested three people identified as Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed alia Rocky, Sheikh Sabir Ahmed alias Rony and Sheikh Sohail Ahmed alias Rohan, based on the complaint filed by the deceased person’s family. The police are investigating the mysterious death of the teenager.The family alleged that the 17-year-old was murdered. It was further claimed that he owed money to a local person, who allegedly called him home on Saturday night to recover the loaned amount. Since then, the teenager was missing, it was alleged. After the autopsy when the body was returned, it was reportedly placed in the middle of a road while the locals protested. They demanded the arrest of the accused in the case. The protest turned violent as the mob burnt a motorcycle. Reportedly, several people were injured in the clash. A police team was deployed in the area to bring the situation under control. The team remained to ensure no violent protest erupts in the area .