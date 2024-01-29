MeT: Temp to go up from Tuesday

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that temperature will go up in South Bengal districts from Tuesday. There is also a prediction of rainfall in various districts at the end of this month and at the beginning of next month.



Kolkata had recorded the highest temperature towards the end on December 28 with the lowest temperature touching at 20.7 degree Celsius which was 7 degrees above normal. It was recorded as the warmest day in the last 18 years. The MeT office said that the lowest temperature of the day will soon shoot up to 17 degree Celsius in several districts of South Bengal. Most of the South Bengal districts have been witnessing lowest temperature at around 11-12 degree Celsius in the past few days. South Bengal districts have also been witnessing thick fog in the early morning hours in the past few days.

“Mercury will slide up from next week. The night temperature in South Bengal districts will be on a higher side. There is a possibility of rainfall in several districts towards the end of the current month and also in the beginning of January. Most of the south Bengal districts have been experiencing cold conditions for the past few days. Mercury dropped by 2 degree Celsius on last Thursday with temperature plunging down to 14.4 on from what it stood at 16.3 degree on Wednesday. Temperature has been fluctuating in the past few days. According to data, on January 13, the city registered its lowest temperature at 12.6 degrees while on January 18 it shot up to 16.3 degree Celsius. On January 21, the lowest temperature stood at 15.2 degrees while on January 22 it again dropped to 12.1.