MeT: Temp to go up from Tuesday

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that temperature will go up in South Bengal districts from Tuesday. There is also a prediction of rainfall in various districts at the end of this month and at the beginning of next month. Kolkata had recorded the highest temperature on December 28 with the lowest temperature touching 20.7 degree Celsius, 7 degrees above normal. It was recorded as the warmest December day in the last 18 years. The MeT office said that the lowest temperature of the day will soon shoot up to 17 degree Celsius in several districts of South Bengal. Most of the South Bengal districts have been witnessing lowest temperature at around 11-12 degree Celsius in the past few days.

