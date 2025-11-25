MeT: Temp to drop by 2 degrees in South Bengal in next 2 days

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Monday forecast a fall in minimum temperature by two degrees Celsius across South Bengal in the next two days. The lowest temperature in Kolkata may remain around 17-19 in the next couple of days.

Several South Bengal districts will witness foggy weather in the early morning hours, the MeT office said. The weather office also said that after two days there will be a gradual rise by about two degrees Celsius in South Bengal districts. It said that mainly dry weather will prevail over the state for the next seven days.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degree Celsius. The MeT office has forecast mist over the metropolis on Tuesday morning. According to the MeT office, Darjeeling witnessed the coldest in the state on Monday, recording a minimum temperature of 5.8 degree Celsius, while neighbouring Kalimpong was much warmer at 13 degrees Celsius. Jalpaiguri in North Bengal registered 14.5 degree Celsius.

Sriniketan in Birbhum district was the coldest in the state’s plains at 14.2 degree Celsius, it said. Kalyani in Nadia registered the lowest temperature at 14.7 degree Celsius and Burdwan town in East Burdwan recorded the lowest temperature at 15 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal was moving west and northwest. After it will intensify into a depression, it might strengthen into a cyclone. As a result, the sea near Andaman will be rough. According to the MeT office, the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal remained over the South Andaman Sea. It has become more defined in the last 24 hours.

The system would not have any major impact on Bengal. The weather will remain dry for now. The city’s temperature may hover between 27 and 17 degrees Celsius.