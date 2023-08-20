MeT spies soaring humidity in S Bengal districts; N Bengal to witness heavy rain

Kolkata: South Bengal districts will witness discomfort due to soaring humidity levels earlier next week while heavy rainfall will hit several North Bengal districts, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore. An ‘Orange’ alert has been issued for the North Bengal districts as there may be heavy rainfall next week.



A low pressure initially situated over the North West Bay of Bengal has advanced towards further North West crossing Odisha coasts. It will bring rainfall in the northern parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The low pressure situated over Jharkhand on Saturday will move towards Chhattisgarh in the next 48 hours. The monsoon axis has been situated on the Himalayan foothills which will move further north from Monday.

The low pressure brought moderate rainfall in several South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, on Saturday morning. The sky remained partially cloudy. The MeT office said the intensity of rainfall will reduce in South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours. The humidity level may shoot up further from next week.

“Rainfall will intensify in several North Bengal districts from Monday. There has been a heavy rainfall alert in North Bengal from August 21-26. An ‘Orange’ alert has been issued. Darjeeling and several other districts situated in the northern parts will receive more rainfall. However, there will be no heavy rain in North Bengal in the next 24 hours. There may be light showers in some parts accompanied by thunderstorms,” the MeT office said.

In some parts of South Bengal districts, there may be light and scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours. Mercury will rise further in those areas from Monday. The city dwellers will experience humidity-related discomfort. There may be, however, moderate rainfall in some of the districts in South Bengal on Wednesday.

The city on Saturday registered the lowest temperature at 27.2 degree Celsius which was one degree above normal while the highest temperature was registered at 31.8 degree Celsius on Friday. Mercury will hover between 27 and 33 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours.