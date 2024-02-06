MeT: Several South Bengal districts to get rainfall

Kolkata: Several South Bengal districts may receive light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday following which the weather of South Bengal will remain mostly dry for the next 3-4 days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore



The MeT office also said that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore on Tuesday. The districts like East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia may also receive light to moderate rainfall. Some of the North Bengal districts will also receive rainfall which includes Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehat, Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Fog enveloped several South Bengal districts on early Monday morning.