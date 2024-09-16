MeT: S Bengal braces for continued rainfall; weather to improve by Tue

KOLKATA: South Bengal has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the past three days due to a deep depression over the region. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that the downpour will continue in several districts of South Bengal for the next few days. The weather is expected to improve from Tuesday.

The deep depression, which is gradually moving westward, is anticipated to weaken into a depression over the next 48 hours. Until then, light to moderate rainfall is expected on Monday across several districts in

South Bengal.

Districts such as Bankura, Purulia, and West Medinipur have reported heavy to very heavy rainfall, with some areas experiencing extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday. Similarly, East and West Burdwan, Hooghly, Birbhum, East Midnapore, Jhargram, and South 24-Parganas have seen heavy to very heavy rainfall. Other districts have experienced heavy rainfall in isolated areas. On Monday, heavy rainfall is likely in Jhargram and Purulia, while light to moderate rain is expected in the remaining districts, including Kolkata.

The intensity of the rain is expected to decrease significantly compared to the past three days. Strong squally winds are forecasted to blow over the northern Bay-of-Bengal and along the coasts of Bangladesh, West Bengal, and north Odisha. Wind speeds, which were between 50-70 kilometers per hour until Sunday night, are expected to reduce to 40-60 kilometers per hour by Monday evening, and will gradually

subside thereafter.

Sea conditions are expected to remain rough to very rough due to these strong winds. Consequently, the Meteorological Department has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until Monday.

In contrast, North Bengal is experiencing better weather conditions, with light rain and thunder reported in some areas of Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on Sunday. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicts that the weather will gradually improve from Tuesday as the deep depression moves towards Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Sunday held a virtual meeting with the district magistrates to take stock of the situation in different districts of south Bengal that have been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last three days.

According to sources, the Chief Secretary directed the district magistrates to take measures so that relief materials in the form of tarpaulin and food reach out to the places where there has been inundation due to rain.

He also advised the heads of districts to be vigilant about water pockets to combat the spread of dengue. Pant has instructed compensation for damage to kaccha houses due to rain. The Chief Secretary has also requested daily updates on water levels in affected areas.