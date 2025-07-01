MeT predicts very heavy rain in Kolkata till July 2

Kolkata: Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in several parts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, till July 2 due to a low pressure in Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said.

The MeT office said that the low pressure will intensify into depression in north west Bay-of-Bengal. It is currently situated over Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal. The low pressure will gradually move towards the west and north west direction. It will later move towards Odisha and Jharkhand. A low pressure axis was stretching between Bangladesh in the east and Rajasthan in the west.

There may be heavy rainfall in several districts of South Bengal on Tuesday. According to the MeT office prediction, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura will receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Kolkata may also receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. The intensity of rainfall may gradually go down from Wednesday-Thursday. Kolkata on Monday registered its lowest temperature at 26.4 degree Celsius which was 0.3 degree below normal. The highest temperature stood at 30.6 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

Due to favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in some districts of North and South Bengal from June 27 to 30. In South Bengal, rainfall occurred in several parts of South Bengal on Monday as well. The Regional Meteorological Centre earlier forecast widespread rain over Bengal with heavy downpour likely in some districts till July 1 owing to the likely formation of a low pressure area.

In the last week the weather office stated that light to moderate rainfall would occur at most places with isolated heavy rainfall in some districts of south Bengal under the influence of the low pressure.