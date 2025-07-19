MeT predicts thunderstorms & heavy rain in Kolkata in next 48 hrs

Kolkata: Several South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, will receive rainfall in the next 48 hours. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur in multiple South Bengal districts, including Kolkata from Saturday, July 19.

A yellow alert has also been issued in this regard. Meanwhile, heavy rain warnings have also been issued in several North Bengal districts as well. Kolkata is expected to witness rain accompanied by thunder on Saturday with winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura and Nadia will experience similar conditions on Saturday, the MeT office said.

The MeT office further pointed out that until Monday, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Birbhum, Burdwan, Murshidabad and Nadia may experience light to moderate rain. Thunderstorms are very likely to occur in most of these districts. Thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) and lightning are forecasted for July 18 to July 21.

A weather official at Alipore MeT office said: “In presence of monsoon flow and strong moisture incursion, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over districts of North Bengal during July 18-21. Due to the anticipated low pressure area over North Bay of Bengal, rainfall activity is likely to increase with isolated heavy rainfall likely over districts of South Bengal from July 23.”

Meanwhile, an orange alert has also been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) likely in North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar from July 19 to 20. Several south Bengal districts received rainfall on Friday as well.

The MeT office had earlier issued an alert for the South Bengal districts of Hooghly, Jhargram, Nadia and East Burdwan districts, which experienced light to moderate thunderstorms, accompanied by moderate rain.