MeT predicts sudden rise in temp from early next week

Kolkata: The city dwellers will have to face scorching summer heat from early next week as the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted a sudden rise in the mercury.

The MeT office said that several South Bengal districts may receive rainfall in the next 24 hours but the mercury is expected to slide up from this weekend. “Temperature may go up by 3-5 degree Celsius in South Bengal. Kolkata and adjoining districts may witness a rise in temperature by 2-3 degrees while the western districts may see a jump in the mercury by 3-5 degree Celsius in the next couple of days,” a weather official said.

The official further said that scattered rainfall may happen in several South Bengal districts. The districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad, South 24-Parganas, Jhargram may witness rainfall on Friday. It may rain in several parts of these districts on Saturday as well.The MeT office had earlier said that several North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar will witness thundershowers. The western disturbances will enter western parts of the country on April 12 which may contribute towards the soaring of mercury, said the weather office.

Following thunderstorms in several parts since Saturday, the mercury started dropping. Temperature in Kolkata dropped by 11 degree Celsius between last Sunday and Monday giving respite to the city dwellers from the scorching summer heat.

Earlier, the mercury had crossed 40 degrees in several South Bengal districts. The city had registered its highest temperature at 37.4 degrees last Saturday while on Sunday, the highest temperature was recorded at 30 degree Celsius.