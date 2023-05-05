MeT predicts squally weather with wind speed of 40-50 kmph

Kolkata: Cyclone Mocha is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal later on Friday and a low-pressure system will develop on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



“A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal,” reads the IMD statement.

Weather officials said a clear picture of its path and intensification can be given only after the formation of a low-pressure area. “The situation is being constantly monitored,” a senior MeT official said. Experts feel while other southern districts are likely to experience thunderstorms, there may be light to moderate rainfall in the city and its adjoining areas.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas on May 7. Wind speed would gradually increase up to 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from May 8 night. Wind speed may increase up to 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from May 10.

“Sea condition will be rough on May 7 and very rough from May 8 onwards over southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to be very rough to high over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from May 10 onwards,” the MeT office said.

Fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers have been advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from May 7. Those who have ventured into the sea are advised to return to safer places before May 7.

In the wake of the cyclonic storm, the state government has already given necessary directives to the state Irrigation department and Agriculture department to take adequate preventive measures.