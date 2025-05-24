MeT predicts season’s first pre-monsoon showers in Kolkata by middle of next week

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that a low-pressure area will form over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on Tuesday next week and become well-marked in the next two days.

The MeT stated that the system is expected to develop in the northern Bay of Bengal and could intensify further over the next two days. The low pressure will bear on the monsoon onset in Bengal. The weather office also stated that Kolkata could get the season’s first pre-monsoon showers by the middle of next week. The city will continue to get scattered rain, which will keep the mercury in the lower side in the next few days. Due to the impact of low-pressure, the intensity of rainfall will increase from May 28 in various South Bengal districts. The districts which may receive heavy rainfall are North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore. Not only in Bay-of-Bengal, another low pressure will form in Arabian sea as well. The MeT office said that another low-pressure area is developing over the Arabian Sea, which is likely to intensify into a depression. While the weather systems in the Arabian Sea have no direct impact over this region.

The districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad will receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Some of the North Bengal districts will also receive thunderstorms in the next two days, the MeT office said. Several South Bengal districts will receive rainfall on Saturday as well.

“Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to commence on May 28 over coastal areas of Bengal. A heavy rainfall warning alert was issued for a few districts, including neighbouring North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and East and West Midnapore, on Wednesday next week,” the MeT said.

The IMD has already forecast the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala within the next two days, while the normal date of arrival is June 1. In Kolkata, monsoon generally arrives on June 11.