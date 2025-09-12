MeT predicts scattered rainfall in South Bengal dists in next 24 hours

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted scattered rainfall in several South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours. Humidity level will continue to affect the people in South Bengal in the next couple of days, the MeT office added.

According to the weather office prediction, in East India, light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected at many places of Bengal more particularly in South Bengal and other states like Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Sikkim until September 14. Thunderstorms with gusty winds will be common, particularly in Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand, the MeT office added.

Incidentally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the country, driven by an active monsoon trough and lingering cyclonic circulations.

“The depression over the northeast Arabian Sea is weakening but still influencing weather patterns, causing isolated heavy downpours expected in Northeast India, East India and Central India over the next few days,” the weather prediction said.

The IMD has also stated: “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are also expected at isolated places.”

Meanwhile, the month of September may receive above normal rainfall with south Bengal districts expected to receive rainfall during Durga Puja.

The MeT office already stated that the last two weeks of the month may receive more than average rainfall. There has been a forecast of patchy rain on the weekend—

September 13 and 14.

The city received record rainfall of 634 mm in July, highest in the past five years. The city receives 571 mm rainfall on an average basis in July every year.