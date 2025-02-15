MeT predicts rainfall in several south Bengal districts, including city

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted rainfall in several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata on Wednesday and Thursday next week. According to the MeT office, some of the districts may receive moderate rainfall while some others will receive light rainfall. The weather in south Bengal will mostly stay dry in the next three days. There is, however, no prediction of rainfall in the north Bengal districts till Thursday next week. Kolkata on Friday saw a sudden drop in temperature as mercury slided down by around 5 degree. The MeT office had earlier announced that the winter will withdraw in February. It is a twist as Kolkata’s temperature took a dip of 5 degrees overnight.

This winter cold will not, however, stay for long as the mercury will again go up, the MeT office added. “Light rain is expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24-Parganas, as well as East and West Midnapore on Wednesday and Thursday next week. Several districts, including North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidab may witness fog in the early morning hours,” it was stated.