MeT predicts rainfall in coastal districts on Saturday

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted rainfall in some of the coastal districts on Saturday. An alert has been sent to the fishermen asking them not to venture into the sea in the wake of a weather system in the Bay of Bengal which will turn into a deep depression next Monday.

“The districts like East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas will receive light rainfall on Saturday. It will not however make any major impact on the temperature,” a weather official said. People in South Bengal districts will continue to witness comparatively cold weather in the early morning and late evening hours.

The MeT has not, however, confirmed if the deep depression will turn into a cyclonic circulation. The low pressure that has formed over south east Bay of Bengal is expected to have an impact on Tamil Nadu. It will have no major effects on Bengal. The weather office also said that a western disturbance would enter north western parts of the country. The MeT office had earlier predicted that the low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal would turn into a deep depression but it was not sure if the system would eventually transform to a cyclonic storm. According to IMD’s prediction, the winter cold will be more severe this year due to the La Niña effect. Typically, La Niña begins between April and June, strengthening between October and February, and can last from nine months to two years. It is driven by strong easterly winds pushing ocean waters westward, which cools the ocean surface. This contrasts with El Niño, which brings warmer conditions.

The MeT also added that there will be no major changes in temperature in the next few days. Kolkata’s lowest temperature may hover between 18 and 19 while most of the western districts may see the lowest temperature of the day at around 15 in the next few days.