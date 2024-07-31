MeT predicts rainfall for both South & North Bengal dists

Kolkata: Many south and north Bengal districts may receive moderate rainfall in the next seven days under the influence of a monsoon axis that has been situated over east central Bay-of-Bengal.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that low pressure may also form over Gangetic West Bengal bringing more rainfall. Due to the prevalence of a monsoon axis, there has been a huge incursion of moisture into the state which contributes to

the rainfall.

“There may be light to moderate rainfall in various districts in the next couple of days. Almost all the south Bengal districts will receive rainfall on Wednesday. There is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore,” a weather official said.

According to the MeT office prediction, most of the south Bengal districts may receive heavy spells of rain on Thursday and Friday. A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for East Burdwan, Nadia, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas. Heavy rainfall may also occur in some of the north Bengal districts including Darjeeling and Kalimpong on Thursday and Friday.

Thunderstorms and lightning may happen in both north and south Bengal districts on Saturday. The city will also receive rainfall in the next couple of days.

The sky may mostly remain cloudy. According to weather office data, around 47 per cent rain deficit has been recorded in south Bengal till the middle of July. Nadia district has so far registered the highest rainfall deficit so far.

Meanwhile, after 15 years, Bengal has witnessed the entry of monsoon rains in the month of May this year. The state had registered a similar situation in 2009 when the monsoon entered North Bengal on May 25. In 2006 and 2007, monsoon entered North Bengal in May.

Monsoon entered north Bengal on May 31 this year. The normal monsoon onset date for Kerala is June 1 and for Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Assam is June 5.