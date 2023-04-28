MeT predicts rain, thunderstorm in both S & N Bengal

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted thunderstorm and rain in several parts of both North and South Bengal in the next 48 hours. There is no prediction of a heatwave situation in the state, said the MeT office.



The death toll in the lightning incident rose up to 17 across the state on Thursday. This is the highest number of deaths caused by lightning in a single day of this season so far. “There will be thundershower and lightning in various North Bengal districts in the next two days which include Darjeeling, Kalimpong, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur. South Bengal districts like Kolkata, Howrah, South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore will also receive thunderstorms and rain. There will be a strong breeze measuring 30-50 kmph sweeping through the regions.

The city and adjoining districts virtually heaved a sigh of relief after a spell of rain, accompanied with lightning and squall on Thursday afternoon. Kolkata witnessed wind speeds at 40 km per hour on Thursday. As forecasted earlier by the Alipore Meteorological Department, some parts of Bengal were drenched on Friday as well.

According to a weather expert, the relief from heat may not, however, stay for long as the temperature will soar again from next week. There may be occasional rainfall in some parts of South Bengal towards the evening in the next 48 hours. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that there was a possibility of thunderstorms in the city as strong moisture-laden South-Westerly winds would be blowing in the area, creating favourable conditions for thunderstorms.

The highest temperature in the city and its adjoining areas remained hovering around 33-34 degree Celsius and the lowest temperature was recorded at 26-27 degree Celsius in the past couple of days. Nor’wester has already hit Bengal on a number of occasions in the past two weeks.

The MeT office said scattered and isolated rainfall may take place in various South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours due to the impact of the Nor’wester.