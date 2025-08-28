MeT predicts rain-soaked week for Kolkata, South Bengal

Kolkata: Kolkata and several parts of South Bengal are set for a rain-soaked week, with the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore forecasting thunderstorm activity and scattered rainfall till next Monday.

The MeT office also warned seven districts saying that thudershowers may occur in the next 24 hours. The districts are Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram. These districts may also witness a gust measuring 30-40 kmph. The MeT office has warned of the possibility of lightning strikes in open field areas. A cyclonic circulation is being formed in the Bay of Bengal. The coastal districts of Bengal are expected to receive heavy rainfall. The monsoon trough remains active over Bengal, extending from Digha to the northeast Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay is likely to intensify into a low-pressure system influencing weather across the region. The city and several adjoining areas witnessed partly cloudy skies. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till Friday.

“Wind speeds may reach 30-40 kmph during thunderstorms. The Met Office has warned of increased rainfall activity on Thursday and Friday, with heavy showers likely in Bankura and West Midnapore,” a weather official said.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, South Bengal Kolkata received 64 per cent higher rainfall in July this year compared to the corresponding month in the past five years. The city received record rainfall of 634 mm in July so far this year, highest in the past five years. The city receives 571 mm rainfall on an average basis in this month every year.

The MeT office also said that rainfall may occur in several parts of North Bengal also in the next 24 hours. There was a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in some of the districts like Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Wednesday.