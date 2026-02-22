MeT predicts rain in parts of Bengal

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted rainfall in some of the south Bengal and north Bengal districts on Monday and Tuesday.

It may rain in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and South 24-Parganas. Mercury may go up by 2 degree Celsius in the next 2-3 days in the state.

The MeT office also predicted light rainfall in the districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in the north. The system has been triggered by western disturbances and a low pressure in south Bay-of-Bengal. Maximum temperatures are climbing as February draws to a close, marking a significant shift in weather patterns across the country.

According to the weather office, a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rainfall to south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on Sunday, February 22. South Bengal may see the maximum temperature hovering over 32 degree celsius. Kolkata on Saturday registered the highest temperature of the day at around 31 degree celsius.

In North India, the mercury is on a steady upward trajectory. Data from the weather office suggests a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by two to four degrees Celsius over northwest India during the next seven days as well.