MeT predicts light to moderate rainfall in South Bengal dists in next 4-5 days

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted light to moderate rainfall in various South Bengal districts in the next 4-5 days but there was no prediction of heavy rainfall in Kolkata yet. Monsoon has already engulfed most parts of South Bengal.

The MeT office also said that the humidity related discomfort may prevail in South Bengal in the next couple of days despite light to moderate rainfall. Five districts of North Bengal will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 25-27. They are Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. Kolkata may witness scattered rainfall in the next five days. There has been a substantial deficit of rain in the month of June so far. Bengal may witness rainfall till the second week of October.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds over Gangetic coastal areas of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 5 days. The southwest monsoon is advancing rapidly over most parts of the country.

There are favourable meteorological conditions for the advance of southwest monsoon over the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat state, remaining parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic plains of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh during the next 3-4 days.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya during the next 5 days. Heavy rainfall is likely over Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh on June 25 and 26. Heavy rainfall is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during June 23-24.

According to the MeT office, the southwest monsoon officially entered some parts of southern Bengal on Friday but rain remained elusive in most areas of the region for the past few days.

The monsoon covered Kolkata, North and South 24-Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and some parts of Hooghly, Howrah, East Burdwan and Birbhum districts of South Bengal from Friday. Barring the coastal areas in South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore districts, rain, however, remained elusive in most areas of South Bengal despite the southwest monsoon officially advancing into the region till a couple of days back.