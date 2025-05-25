MeT predicts heavy rainfall from May 28-31

Kolkata: The Alipore weather office on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall from May 28 to May 31 throughout South Bengal due to the formation of a low-pressure area likely over West-central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal around May 27.

On Monday, there are chances of thunderstorms with gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall at one or two places over North and South 24-Parganas, Nadia, East & West Midnapore, Jhargram and Murshidabad. On Tuesday, thunderstorms with gusty wind, lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over North and South 24 Parganas, East & West Midnapore, Jhargram, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia.

Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is likely to occur at one or two places over North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore districts on May 28. There will be thunderstorms with gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall at one or two places over all the districts of South Bengal.

On May 29, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly.

Thunderstorms with gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall, are likely to occur at one or two places in districts of South Bengal. Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is likely to occur at one or two places over Jhargram, West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, Hooghly, West Burdwan and Birbhum on May 30. On May 31, heavy rainfall is predicted at one or two places over Birbhum and Murshidabad.