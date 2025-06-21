MeT predicts heavy rain on Sunday; state sends spl teams to 3 districts

Kolkata: In the wake of heavy rainfall in several South Bengal districts for the past few days and release of water from its dams by DVC, state government is sending special teams to three districts — Bankura, West Midnapore and Hooghly — to take a stock of the situation.

It was learnt that Chief Secretary Manoj Pant held a virtual meeting with all the districts’ administration from the western parts when the former inquired about the situation in those districts.

The special team of officials from the state Irrigation department and PWD would visit the heavy rainfall affected areas of these three districts and submit a report to the government. Monitoring would be carried out on the release of water by the DVC. The Chief Secretary during the meeting directed the district administrations to ensure no loss of life takes place due to heavy rains.

The MeT office on the other hand predicted spells of heavy rainfall in several South Bengal districts on Sunday including Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, West Burdwan, North 24-Parganas. Several South Bengal districts received rainfall for the past three days. The situation improved on Friday in some parts. The low pressure was gradually moving towards Jharkhand. As a result, there is less chance of heavy rainfall in South Bengal in the next 24 hours. The intensity of rainfall will again increase from Sunday not only in South Bengal but North Bengal as well.

Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri will receive heavy rainfall on Sunday. Many South Bengal districts may witness strong breezes of around 30-40 kmph accompanied with rains.

Kolkata on Friday registered the lowest temperature of the day 25.8 degree Celsius which was 1 degree below normal. The highest temperature stood at 28.4 on Thursday.

The city’s temperature may hover between 24-29 in the next 24 hours,