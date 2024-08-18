MeT predicts heavy rain in South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday

Kolkata: The Alipore weather office has predicted heavy rainfall in major parts of South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday with intensity of rain increasing in North Bengal too from Monday.



All districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Monday with the western districts namely Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia to witness extremely heavy rain. On Tuesday, Bankura, Purulia, East Burdwan and West Burdwan have chances of heavy rainfall while the other South Bengal districts will also have medium rain accompanied by thunderstorms. There is an alert of heavy rain in West Burdwan, Birbhum and Purulia on Wednesday.

Kolkata will experience heavy rainfall in phases on Monday as it did on Sunday too. However, the intensity of rain will decrease from Tuesday. With high moisture content in the air, there will be discomfort when there will be no rainfall. The sky was overcast throughout Sunday and will be predominantly overcast on Monday too.

The temperature in the city dropped to 26.6 degree Celsius on Sunday from 34.2 on Saturday.

The low pressure over Bay of Bengal within the coastal Bengal and Bangladesh will intensify further on Monday and will take the form of a deep low pressure. In the next 24 hours, it will proceed towards Jharkhand across coastal Bengal and hence heavy rainfall is expected in South Bengal and Jharkhand in the next two three days.

In the case of North Bengal, rain is expected in all the districts with the intensity going up from Tuesday. Heavy rain is forecasted in Jalpaiguri, Malda, Cooch Behar and South Dinajpur. Rainfall will further increase from Wednesday with heavy rainfall in the Hills as well as the plains in North Bengal.

The fishermen have been warned not to venture in the deep sea till Tuesday with the sea expected to remain hostile due to depression.