MeT predicts continued rainfall for next 7 days

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that South Bengal districts will continue to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 7 days after the monsoon finally entered South Bengal on Tuesday. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till Friday.

According to the MeT office, the districts like West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura will receive more than 200 ml rainfall. Almost all the South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, may receive few spells of heavy rainfall. Hooghly, Howrah, South 24-Parganas will also receive spells of heavy rainfall.

Severall North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong will receive few spells of heavy rainfall. Several parts in the north witnessed cloudy weather on Wednesday, the weather office said. Meanwhile, riding a low-pressure system, the south-west monsoon entered the city on Tuesday morning. Monsoon onset in Kolkata came 24 days after its arrival in Kerala and 19 days after it hit north Bengal. Despite the early arrival in Kerala and N Bengal, the monsoon current entered a sluggish phase, delaying its entry to Kolkata and the rest of South Bengal. The normal date for monsoon arrival in Kolkata is June 10. Last year, it entered Kolkata on June 21.

Due to the formation of low pressure, the Bay of Bengal remained turbulent and hence the state Fisheries department has issued a warning asking the fishermen who had ventured out earlier to return to the seashore.