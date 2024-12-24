MeT predicts a warmer Christmas

Kolkata: The city dwellers will experience a warmer Christmas this year with the temperature staying above normal and chill-bearing winds getting interrupted, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore. Mercury may go up to 2-3 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours.

In the past five years, apart from 2023 and 2022, Christmas in Kolkata was relatively colder when the mercury lay below the normal mark.

The absence of the cold northerly winds has kept the mercury above normal for the past few days.

Moisture-laden easterly winds have been driving cloud formation over the past few days as well.

The MeT office said that mercury will again dip a little bit on December 26.

The city will witness fog early in the morning. People in Kolkata and South Bengal may not however feel intense cold in the remaining days of this month.

The MeT office has already issued a thick fog alert for some of the north Bengal districts.

Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Malda will witness dense fog in the next few days. In some places the visibility will drop to 50 meters. There will be no major changes in the temperature in the next couple of days.