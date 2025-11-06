MeT predicts 2-3°C fall in North Bengal, foggy mornings in South

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Thursday predicted that temperature in North Bengal may drop by 2-3 degree Celsius while in South Bengal, mercury may remain mostly unchanged except in the early morning and late evening hours when the people may feel little cold weather.

Temperature may slightly drop in the city and adjoining districts in the morning and late night hours. Night temperature may drop close to 20-21 degree celsius. There may be fog in some parts of South Bengal in the early morning hours, the MeT office added.

There is no prediction of rainfall in Bengal in the next couple of days. A well-marked low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Bangladesh coast has weakened into an ordinary low-pressure area, reducing the immediate risk of a major cyclone or very heavy rainfall along the state’s coastal districts, a weather official stated.

The IMD said that the system’s gradual movement north-northwestwards towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast has diminished its influence over Bengal.

It will hardly have any impact on the state. The fishermen were, however, asked not to venture into the sea as the sea may remain rough.

Kolkata and neighbouring areas are expected to remain partially cloudy, with a slight increase in humidity, while temperatures stay close to normal. Experts said that the arrival of cool winds from the northwest, which signals the start of winter, may be slightly delayed due to the temporary increase in humidity.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a mixed weather pattern across India, marked by continued rainfall activity in southern and northeastern regions and a significant drop in minimum temperatures across northern and central parts of the country. Between November 6 and 9, multiple states are expected to experience light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, while the north braces for crisp and cooler nights.