MeT: Mercury to touch 40 degrees Celsius next week

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that mercury may touch 40 degree Celsius in the beginning of the Bengali New Year, Poila Baisakh.



The MeT office said that several south Bengal districts may witness a sudden rise in the temperature from Monday.

“Temperature may go up from Sunday. It may touch 40 degrees in the next couple of days. North Bengal districts may, however, receive scattered rainfall,” a weather official

stated. The city dwellers will have to face scorching summer heat from early next week. Temperature may go up by 3-5 degree Celsius in the South Bengal

districts.

Kolkata and adjoining districts may witness a rise in temperature by 2-3 degrees while the western districts may see a jump in the mercury by 3-5 degree Celsius in the next couple of days, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar in the North may witness thundershowers.

Temperature in Kolkata dropped by 11 degrees Celsius between Sunday and Monday last week giving a respite to the city dwellers from the scorching summer heat.

Earlier, the city had registered its highest temperature at 37.4 degrees.