MeT: Mercury may dip by 2-4 degree Celsius from Friday-Saturday

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological centre in Alipore said that mercury may drop by 2-4 degree Celsius from Friday and Saturday.

Eight south Bengal districts are expected to receive rainfall which will help the winter cold to set in, said the weather office.

The weather office said that due to a clash between the Easterly and the Western disturbances, there will be rainfall in several south Bengal districts including West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad. According to the weather office, Kolkata’s lowest temperature remained at around 15 degree Celsius while in several western districts the lowest temperature of the day stood at around 10-12 degree Celsius.

“Temperature will go down by 2-4 degrees Celsius in the weekend. People in south Bengal will witness winter cold from this weekend. In some of the north Bengal districts it will rain also on Sunday and Monday,” the MeT office said.

The weather office also added that the hilly regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong may receive little rainfall from Friday and it may continue till Monday. The other districts in north Bengal like Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri may also receive rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

Western disturbances may enter the western parts of the country on December 7 as a result there is a chance of snowfall in the hilly regions of north western parts from December 7 to December 9. Cyclone Fengal had no no direct impact on Bengal, the several south Bengal districts received light rainfall last weekend. Some of the coastal areas also received little drizzles last Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted that the winter will be harsh this year due to the impact of La Niña. The IMD pointed out that the onset of the La Niña phenomenon was expected to cause a significant drop in temperatures and increased rainfall across the country.