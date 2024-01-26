MeT: Mercury likely to go down further in next 2 days

Kolkata: Mercury dropped by 2 degree Celsius on Thursday with temperature plunging down to 14.4 on Thursday from what it stood at 16.3 degree on Wednesday.



Temperature has been fluctuating in the past few days. On January 13, the city registered its lowest temperature at 12.6 degrees while on January 18 it shot up to 16.3 degree Celsius. On January 21, the lowest temperature stood at 15.2 degrees while on January 22 it again dropped to 12.1. On January 23, it further went down to 11.8 degree Celsius. On January 24 the lowest temperature in Kolkata again jumped to 16.3 degree Celsius. On January 25 the lowest temperature was recorded at 14.4 degree Celsius.

The MeT office said mercury may go down further in the next two days. The cold wave situation will prevail in the western districts of the state. Several districts in the western parts of the state may register the lowest temperature at 6-9 degree Celsius. There is no prediction of rainfall in the state in the next 24 hours. On Saturday, there may be light rainfall in some South Bengal districts, the weather office said. Lowest temperature has already gone below 8 degrees Celsius in several parts of western districts. The city on January 13, registered its lowest temperature at 12.8 degree Celsius.