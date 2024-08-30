MeT: Low pressure unlikely to have major impact on Bengal

Kolkata: A low pressure will form over Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours but it will have no major impact on Bengal as far as heavy rainfall is concerned.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Thursday said that low pressure may not bring heavy rainfall in South Bengal in the next few days. There may be scattered rainfall in some parts. Several parts of Odisha may however receive heavy to very heavy rainfall Friday and Saturday. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea in the next 48 hours in Odisha.

The MeT office said that the low pressure will move to Odisha and then will advance further towards Andhra Pradesh coast. Kolkata’s sky remained mostly cloudy on Thursday.

Kolkata and some other South Bengal districts received a few spells of thunderstorms earlier this week while North Bengal districts like Jalpaiguri, Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur received thunderstorms.

Several South Bengal districts received heavy rainfall towards the end of last week, owing to a cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and a vigorous monsoon. The cyclonic circulation later intensified into a low-pressure area over the region by last Monday.

Around 50 per cent rain deficit was recorded in south Bengal in July. The city has received 253 mm of rainfall between August 1 and 19. According to the MeT office, in June, there has been a substantial rain deficit so far. Around 70 per cent rain deficit was registered in June.

Contrary to South Bengal, North Bengal has seen 64 per cent excess rainfall in June this year. On June 22, the southwest monsoon officially entered some parts of southern Bengal.