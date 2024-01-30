MeT issues ‘yellow alert’ for several South Bengal districts

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore issued a yellow alert for several South Bengal districts saying that there may be thundershowers on Thursday and Friday. There will be no major changes in the temperature in the next five days, the MeT office predicted.



The prediction also said that there may be scattered rainfall in some districts on Wednesday as well.

The districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur, Howrah and Hooghly may receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. Kolkata may also receive light rainfall on Wednesday. The coastal and its adjoining districts will witness thundershower on Thursday. There is a possibility of rainfall in some South Bengal districts on Friday. A western disturbance has impacted weather conditions in Bengal.

Kolkata’s lowest temperature on Tuesday has shot up to 16 degrees Celsius which was 4 degrees above normal. Mercury suddenly jumped on Tuesday by nearly 4 degrees Celsius. The sky remained partially cloudy in several districts of South Bengal on Tuesday morning. The city dwellers also witnessed fog early in the morning. The city on Monday registered its highest temperature at 25.4 degree Celsius.

“Another western disturbance will enter Bengal on February 3. A high-pressure zone has formed over Bay-of-Bengal as a result there has been an incursion of moisture from the sea resulting in rainfall in several South Bengal districts in the next couple of days,” a weather official said. The MeT office also said that there may be hailstorms in Darjeeling between Wednesday and Friday. There is a possibility of snowfall in the hilly region

till Friday.

Kolkata had recorded the highest temperature towards the end on December 28 with the lowest temperature touching at 20.7 degree Celsius which was 7 degrees above normal. It was recorded as the warmest day in the last 18 years.

Temperature has been fluctuating in the past few days. According to data, on January 13, the city registered its lowest temperature at 12.6 degrees while on January 18 it shot up to 16.3 degree Celsius.

On January 21, the lowest temperature stood at 15.2 degrees while on January 22 it again dropped to 12.1.