MeT issues yellow alert for 9 South Bengal districts in next 24 hours

Kolkata: The disaster in flood-hit North Bengal has eased slightly but the crisis isn’t over. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore issued a yellow alert for scattered light to moderate rain accompanied with gusty wind in nine South Bengal districts in

the next 24 hours.

According to the MeT office prediction, the districts which will receive rainfall in South Bengal are Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas. These districts may receive thunderstorm in the next 24 hours. Intensity of rainfall will reduce from Thursday and Friday in South Bengal. Thudershower may happen in Kolkata in the next two days, the weather office warned.

“Several South Bengal districts will receive few spells of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms with a gust of 30-40 kmph. The rain will continue until Wednesday. Rainfall is expected to decrease further from Wednesday in the city,” a weather official said.

The low pressure has weakened into a cyclonic circulation, reducing rainfall, but light to moderate showers will continue. The low pressure causing rain in North Bengal has weakened into a cyclonic circulation over Bihar.

This has reduced moisture and rainfall. North Bengal has been devastated by heavy rain for days. Several pockets of South Bengal may continue to receive scattered rainfall till Sunday.

The MeT office forecast light to moderate rain at a few places in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar for the next couple of days. The MeT office on last Saturday had predicted heavy rainfall in North Bengal.

Few spells of rainfall can be expected in the south Bengal districts of Birbhum, Purulia, Murshidabad, East and West Burdwan and Bankura as well. The MeT office had advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in north and central Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts.