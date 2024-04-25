MeT issues ‘red alert’ for severe heatwave in 5 South Bengal dists

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore issued red alert for severe heatwave in 5 South Bengal districts while yellow alert of heatwave has been served for 3 North Bengal districts.



The MeT office said that the heatwave will continue throughout this month. Conditions will deteriorate towards the end of the week. There will be no respite from the heat for the people in South Bengal as the mercury will go up by 2-4 degree Celsius in the next three days. Red alert for severe heatwave has been issued for the districts like East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, West Burdwan, Bankura. Orange alert has been issued for Kolkata, some parts of Birbhum, East Burdwan and South 24-Parganas where hot conditions will prevail. The MeT office also said that polls will be conducted in three Lok Sabha seats in North Bengal on Friday amid heatwave conditions. These seats are Darjeeling, Raigung, Islampur.

Kolkata on Thursday registered the highest temperature at around 40 degree Celsius. The highest temperature in the city may cross 41 degrees towards the end of this month. Temperature in several North Bengal districts may also go up in the next three days. Weather office predictions also said that there may be scattered rainfall in some parts of North Bengal on Friday. The MeT office data said that Kolkata on April 14 last year registered 40 degree Celsius while on April 15 in 2023, the highest temperature had touched 41. On April 17, the mercury had again dropped to 40 and on April 19, the mercury again jumped to 40.6. Kolkata had crossed 40 degree Celsius in April in 2009, 2014, 2016 and 2023 as well.