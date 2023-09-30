MeT issues rain alert, CM holds meet with officials

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an alert saying that enhanced rainfall activities will continue in the state till October 3 prompting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold a meeting with the top brass giving necessary instructions.



The MeT office predicted heavy rainfall in several western districts and some North Bengal districts as well on Sunday. Several districts in both North and South will receive thunderstorms and lightning in the next 48 hours. The MeT office warned that there may be landslides in the hilly regions of North Bengal due to excessive rainfall.

During Saturday’s meeting, Chief Minister Banerjee directed the officials to shift the people in low-lying and vulnerable areas to a safe location and sufficient relief centres have to be opened.

She also asked to ensure adequate distribution of tarpaulins and other relief materials. A 24x7 control room will be open at the state and district level.

Uninterrupted power supply and telecom connectivity have to be ensured and emergency lights and publish address system have to be kept ready, Banerjee directed.

Meanwhile, three children died after the mud house they were in collapsed due to incessant rain in Bankura’s Bishnupur. They were rushed to Bishnupur Sub-divisional Hospital where they were declared dead. The victims have been identified as Rohan Sardar (5), Nisha Sardar (4) and Ankush Sardar (3).

Incidentally, a low pressure that was situated over Bay-of-Bengal has turned into a depression. Another low pressure has formed over the Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea till Sunday. The districts like West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, and Birbhum in South Bengal will witness heavy rainfall on Sunday. Heavy rainfall has been predicted for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar.

North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda in the North will witness thunderstorms while Nadia, North and South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, East Midnapore will also receive thundershowers on Sunday.

Several South Bengal districts like East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura received heavy rainfall on Saturday as well. meanwhile, a storm triggered locally in Hooghly’s Chinsurah on Saturday evening damaged several houses at Benabharui village.