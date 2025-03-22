MeT issues orange alert for several South Bengal dists

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore sounded an orange alert for several South Bengal districts as there will be thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible hailstorms in the next 24 hours. The situation may continue till Sunday.

The MeT office has warned of winds reaching speeds of 50–60 km/h in several parts of the state. The districts like Hooghly, East and West Midnapore, Bankura and Jhargram are expected to witness thundershowers. Heavy rainfall accompanied by stormy wind will hit these regions.

Kolkata is under a yellow alert as winds between 40–50 km/h are likely to sweep the city. The city on Friday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 23.9 while the highest temperature stood at 32 on Thursday. The MeT office issued a yellow alert for North Bengal on Saturday, with light to moderate rain and thunder expected to affect the region. Wind speeds of 30-40 km/h will be sweeping through with the intensity of wind likely to increase on Saturday. Regions like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar may experience more intense weather as the system intensifies. Hailstorms are likely to happen in East Burdwan, Howrah, Jhargram, Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Hooghly districts on Saturday as well. Some other districts in South Bengal could experience thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, the MeT office added. Some parts of South Bengal witnessed rainfall and strong breeze on

Friday as well.