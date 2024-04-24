MeT: Heatwave likely to prevail in about 18 dists over next few days

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore issued red alert for severe heatwave situation in the districts like East Midnapore, West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Bankura in the next 48 hours while yellow alert for other districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Birbhum, Jhargram, Hooghly for the next two days as well.

According to the weather office prediction, the heatwave condition may continue to prevail in around 18 districts over the next few days. Alert has been issued for South Bengal districts for Wednesday-Thursday. Heatwaves will continue in Malda and South Dinajpur on Wednesday-Thursday. There will be no respite from the heatwave conditions for at least next 10-12 days.

The MeT office also predicted that the temperature will go up by 2-4 degree Celsius in South Bengal districts in the next three days. North and northwesterly dry winds are likely to continue the heatwave in South Bengal, including Kolkata until Friday. The MeT office’s weekly forecast shows no sign of rain till at least April 28. A lower air trough that was passing over Chhattisgarh resulted in partly cloudy skies in some parts of South Bengal till Tuesday. “The last time it rained in Kolkata was on April 7.

The city is expected to witness at least a three-week heatwave, which may possibly extend till May. Clear and sunny skies from Wednesday onwards may resume the mercury’s upward march over 40° Celsius — after the brief break”, a weather official said.

The MeT office data said that Kolkata on April 14 last year registered 40 degree Celsius while on April 15 in 2023, the highest temperature had touched 41. On April 17, the mercury had again dropped to 40 and on April 19, the mercury again jumped to 40.6. Kolkata had crossed 40 degree Celsius in April in 2009, 2014, 2016 and 2023 as well.