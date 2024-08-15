MeT forecasts heavy rain in South Bengal dists till August 17

Kolkata: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at several places in South Bengal till August 17 owing to a cyclonic circulation and an active monsoon trough in the region, the MeT office said on Wednesday.



The weather office said heavy rainfall is also likely in most North Bengal districts except Darjeeling and Cooch Behar till August 16. Very heavy rainfall is likely in South Bengal districts of South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur, officials said. Kolkata, Howrah, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Jhargram, and Purulia districts are likely to receive heavy rain, the MeT office said.

Several parts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, received light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday. The city’s sky mostly remained cloudy on Tuesday. Kolkata on Tuesday registered its lowest temperature at 29.4 degree Celsius while the highest temperature of the day remained at 33.5 degree Celsius. The MeT office had earlier predicted that the North Bengal districts situated in the upper parts would receive heavy showers throughout the week which can trigger landslides in the hilly regions. Incidentally, Bengal this year witnessed the entry of monsoon rains in the month of May after 15 years. The state had registered a similar situation in 2009 when the monsoon entered North Bengal on May 25.